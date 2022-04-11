Julian Lennon sings ‘Imagine’ for the first time in support of Ukraine

John Lennon’s 1971 hit “Imagine” is often remembered for times of war or conflict, with lyrics calling for unity and peace. But it was the war in Ukraine that finally provoked Lennon’s son, Julian, to sing the tune for the first time.
Julian Lennon wrote in a note on YouTube that he had resisted singing the Vietnam War-era song for years. “I would ever consider singing ‘Imagine’ if it was ‘the end of the world’,” he said.
But the war in Ukraine is “an unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote, and “as a human being, and as an artist, I am forced to respond in the most important way possible.”
