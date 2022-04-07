Julie Vermeer Too Fast To Tanza Dexters In The Container Cup, But Ex-Miss Takes A Record

Julie Vermeer (23) won a duel with Tanja Dexters (45) in the Container Cup on Thursday evening. Vermeer was a minute and a half quicker on the compact heptathlon of the TV show on Play4 than the former Miss Belgium, who had done quite well at the shoot.

The Container Cup marked the return of Tanza Dexters to television on Thursday evening. After a turbulent five years, the former presenter returned to the small screen for a sports duel with doubly young Julie Vermeer.

A courageous Dexters threw himself into the field, but his physical preparation soon began to get in the way. On the treadmill – the first test – she went very deep and would have to end almost the entire episode with vomiting. Firing with icy calmness didn’t stop him from getting a perfect five out of five. A record that has been equaled by only five top athletes in the past two seasons: judoka Dirk van Tichelt, race driver…