Julien Acevedo-Torres is the difference as Whittier Tech debuts with a dominant ground game – The Boston Globe

“He stated, ‘I wish to make a distinction this 12 months’,” Whittier coach Kevin Bradley stated of Acevedo-Torres. “He was within the weight room, he was a fanatic about conditioning. He stated he desires to be the very best operating again within the Merrimack Valley space.”

The junior from Haverhill racked up a career-high 182 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, fueling a 360-yard speeding assault, because the Wildcats rolled to a 42-26 Commonwealth Athletic Convention victory.

HAVERHILL — The beginning of Whittier Tech’s Fall II season was delayed, however Julien Acevedo-Torres and his Whitter Tech teammates didn’t waste any time getting moving into Saturday’s opener in opposition to visiting Essex Tech.

Whittier, which held its first observe March 8 after superintendent Maureen Lynch reversed her earlier resolution to not supply Fall II sports activities, successfully used the triple choice, carrying the ball behind its dominant offensive line.

Nolan Mann struck first, scoring from 23 yards out within the first quarter, and Acevedo-Torres added one other from 33 within the second quarter (he additionally had a 54-yarder within the third).

The Wildcats scored on each possession however one and solely threw one go, a 10-yard TD strike from junior Niko Burke to Bryant Eno. Burke additionally scored on a 12-yard keeper within the third quarter for a commanding 28-0 margin.

“This for the children, for the seniors, it meant the world to them to have the ability to go on the market and compete,” Bradley stated.

Enjoying their third sport, the Hawks (1-2) rallied to make it a one-possession sport, 34-26, with 3:52 left on a 4-yard rush by QB Devin LeBron (3 TDs passes). However Whittier put the sport away on a 42-yard scoring run from Jyzaiah Ferreira with 1:19 remaining, with Burke including the conversion.