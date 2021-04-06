Julius Randle’s son hilariously reacted to the Knicks’ loss to Kyrie Irving and co: “I hate the Brooklyn Nets!” | The SportsRush

LATEST

Julius Randle’s son hilariously reacted to the Knicks' loss to Kyrie Irving and co: “I hate the Brooklyn Nets!”

Julius Randle’s son, Kyden, hilariously cries and yells out that he hates the Brooklyn Nets after the Knicks lose to them by 2 points.

Seems as though the Brooklyn Nets have become public enemy number 1 in the NBA. For good reason too as they have spent the entirety of the regular season collecting talent from all over the league in the form of James Harden, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Any team as stacked as the 2020-21 Nets will have a large collection of ‘haters’ rallying behind any team that opposes them. One commendable aspect about the Nets however, has been the fact that they have been able to stockpile on wins even with multiple stars being out.

James Harden has carried a depleted Nets roster to wins throughout the season as Kevin Durant continues to be on the mend and of course, Kyrie Irving indulges in his periodic absences.

Also Read: “Most white people and black people are awesome people”: Charles Barkley rips apart the Democratic and Republican parties for their polarizing policies

Feels like it was Kyrie Irving’s turn to pull through in the clutch for the Nets as they were without both KD and Harden last night. Kyrie put an impressive 40 points while Jeff Green pitched in with 23 to undermine Julius Randle and his monster triple double.

Julius Randle’s son cries upon hearing the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets

Kyden Randle did not take too lightly of the fact that his dad, Julius Randle, put up 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, just for the Knicks to lose y 2 points off of two clutch Jeff Green free throws. Following the game, he is seen with his mom, Kendra, pointing towards a poster of the Nets roster, and crying out, “I hate those!”

Also read: “I beat my opponents with my mind and my skill”: Larry Bird revealed his mantra for how he led the Celtics to so much success in the 80s

The New York Knicks continue to try to claw their way into that last homecourt advantage spot, right behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Seeds 4-8 have a difference of merely 2.5 games between them, with the Knicks being 8 and the Hawks at 4.

With the Knicks have a relatively difficult schedule ahead of them, with multiple encounters with contenders, they will most probably not be able to catch up to the Hawks before the start of the postseason.

