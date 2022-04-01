Jumbo-Visma still doesn’t cut the knot – Van Aert, Benoot: “I was speechless” | trip to flanders

As announced, Vout van Aert did not engage in a chat with the press, but according to his team this does not mean the Belgian champion is fit for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders in any case.

“There is no news about Vout van Aert,” a spokesperson for the press chat said.

“We still have to wait for the decision. It will be taken by the rider, team management and medical staff.”

Can we expect news today? “It’s hard for me to say. There’s no need to do this as soon as possible. But on the other hand, if it’s clear, we’ll communicate.”

If van Aert does not make it to Antwerp, Mick van Dijke will take his place.