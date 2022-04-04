June Brown, best known for playing British TV icon Dot Cotton in ‘EastEnders’, dies at 95

CNN ,

June Brown, best known for playing chain-smoking laundromat legend Don Cotton on the British TV soap “EastEnders”, has died at the age of 95.

The actress’ family announced her demise on Monday, saying she died peacefully at home on Sunday evening.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved mother June passed away very peacefully with her family at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening,” the statement read. Shared on BBC Twitter accountT, read. “We would kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Paying tribute to BBC spokesman Brown…