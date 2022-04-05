June Brown, ‘EastEnders’ icon. Cotton dies at 95

LONDON (AP) – June Brown, who played the chain-smoking Cockney matriarch Dot Cotton on the British soap opera “EastEnders” for 35 years, has died. She was 95 years old.

The BBC, which produced the show, announced Brown’s death on Monday. It said she died on Sunday with her family at their home outside London.

The producers of “EastEnders” stated that Brown appeared in 2,884 episodes of the soap and “created one of the most iconic characters in Don’t Cotton, not only in soap but in British television.”

Born in 1927, Brown served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service at the end of World War II before training at the Old Vic Theater School. He played innumerable stage roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company and other troupes, and had several film and TV roles before being cast.