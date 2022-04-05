June Brown, mainstay of Britain’s ‘EastEnders’, dies at 95

June Brown, who appeared in thousands of episodes of the British soap opera “EastEnders” over 35 years portraying Dot Cotton, one of the more memorable residents of the fictional Albert Square, died on Sunday at her home in Surrey, near London. Gone. She was 95 years old.

His death was announced on the show’s Twitter account. In one of the many tributes shared by that account, another star of the show, Natalie Cassidy, called Ms. Brown “the best character actress ‘EastEnders’ has ever seen or will ever see.”

Ms. Brown was classically trained at the Old Vic Drama School and had a decent career in theatre, until she and her second husband, Robert Arnold, whom she married in 1958, had six children.

“Traveling with the kids was difficult,” she told The Daily Telegraph…