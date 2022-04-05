June Brown starred in Coronation Street long before her debut as EastEnders’ Don Cotton

The late EastEnders star June Brown was best known for her role as the famous Don Cotton – but this was not the actress’ first experience on a British soap.

Yesterday, after paying tribute to the 95-year-old, the BBC announced the news of his death. The soap icon’s family confirmed that she died on Sunday (April 3) at her home surrounded by her family in Surrey.

Brown played Dot Cotton in 1985 and her biggest story explored controversial issues such as euthanasia, cancer and homophobia until her departure from Eastenders in 2020. Her marriage to Jim Branning, played by John Barden, was popular among fans – while she was also the mother of infamous criminal Nick Cotton, played by John Altman.

