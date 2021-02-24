ENTERTAINMENT

Junior NTR and Trivikram Srinivas film features Pinkal Das

Pinkal Das featured in the film Junior NTR and Trivikram Srinivas

Since the pictures Trivikram Srinivas Meeting young tiger Junior NTR Revealed online, fans are excited to learn more about his upcoming film # NTR30. Recently, they have worked together for actor Arvinda Samita Veera Raghav, which was a good hit at the box office. Junior NTR is currently busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Ops RRR with mega power stars Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, which is expected to be shot by the end of April. After wrapping up shooting for RRR, Junior NTR will join the set of Trivikram Srinivas’ film.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz in the film industry noted by singer cum dialogue writer Penshal Das, who provided some excerpts of dialogue in Arvinda Samita Veera Raghav, is also for Junior NTR and Trivikram Srinivas’s new project. However, there is no official confirmation about the inclusion of Panchal Das in the Junior NTR starrer. The upcoming film will be performed by Kalyan Ram under the banner of Harika and Hassini Creations in Bangkok.

The buzz is that the film introduces Junior NTR in a new avatar and is a relative story. As per the latest reports, Upendra is being considered for an important role in the Taarak starrer, but this has not been confirmed.

