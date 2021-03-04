Junior NTR buys Lamborghini Urus

Young Tiger Jr. NTR’s attraction to luxury cars and watches is well known. It is also being heard that Junior NTR Is going to import a premium sports car from Italy. The Janatha Garage fame actor has a collection of vehicles and now according to the latest reports, Junior NTR bought a Swamb Lamborghini Urus, one of the most luxurious and expensive automobiles.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

According to the latest report, Junior NTR has been planning to buy one for quite some time, and he is now happy that his wish is being fulfilled. The price of Lamborghini Urus is around 5 crores. It is one of the finest cars available in the world. It is a perfect blend of a super sports car with the functionality of an SUV.

Loading...

Junior NTR is known for his luxurious lifestyle. The Made-in-Italy car will be delivered to Junior NTR soon.

Loading...

Although Arvinda Samita Veera Raghav Star has not officially confirmed this, reports about her new car are going viral on social media. The actor’s cars and vehicles have the fancy number ‘9999’ as the registration number.

Loading...

On the work front, Junior NTR will appear in Rajamouli ‘ RRR Which is one of the big-budget multilingual drama and will hit theaters on 13 October.

Loading...