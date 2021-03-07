ENTERTAINMENT

Junior NTR Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu promo out

Posted on
Loading...
Junior NTR Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu promo out
Junior NTR Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu promo out

Young tiger Junior NTR Absolutely ready to return to the small screen. Gemini TV has dropped the promo of Avaru Milo Koteshwarulu. Gemini TV shared a post on the official Twitter handle announcing that Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu will be aired soon and will be ready. The game show MEK- Meelo is the rehashed version of Evaru Kooteshwarudu, which aired earlier on Star Maa.

Young Tiger Jr. NTR who was last seen as a host on the disputed reality show Big boss season Ivaru Milo, a Telugu, is making a comeback on the small screen with Koteshwarulu. The promo of Ivaru Mileo Koteshwarulu is out and a person is seen sitting in a chair as a host. Although the makers have not revealed the host yet, the name of Junior NTR is expected to be revealed after a few days.

Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu is expected to go on-air in the month of April, sources say. Producers plan to wrap up the show’s pre-production activities, including auditions in March and Trail Run et al. The producers of the show are planning to host the Avaru Milo Koteshwarulu show following all the Coronavirus / Kovid-19 protocols.

On the work front, currently Junior NTR is working with RR Charan at RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
710
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
688
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });