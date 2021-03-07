Junior NTR Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu promo out

Young tiger Junior NTR Absolutely ready to return to the small screen. Gemini TV has dropped the promo of Avaru Milo Koteshwarulu. Gemini TV shared a post on the official Twitter handle announcing that Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu will be aired soon and will be ready. The game show MEK- Meelo is the rehashed version of Evaru Kooteshwarudu, which aired earlier on Star Maa.

Young Tiger Jr. NTR who was last seen as a host on the disputed reality show Big boss season Ivaru Milo, a Telugu, is making a comeback on the small screen with Koteshwarulu. The promo of Ivaru Mileo Koteshwarulu is out and a person is seen sitting in a chair as a host. Although the makers have not revealed the host yet, the name of Junior NTR is expected to be revealed after a few days.

Ivaru Milo Koteshwarulu is expected to go on-air in the month of April, sources say. Producers plan to wrap up the show’s pre-production activities, including auditions in March and Trail Run et al. The producers of the show are planning to host the Avaru Milo Koteshwarulu show following all the Coronavirus / Kovid-19 protocols.

On the work front, currently Junior NTR is working with RR Charan at RRR, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli.