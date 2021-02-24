ENTERTAINMENT

Junior NTR Jam Pack By 2024?

Young tiger Junior NTR Currently working for an upcoming much awaited big budget fiction drama RRR, starring SS Rajamouli and DVV Danayya. According to the latest buzz in the film industry, currently Junior NTR is busy listening to the script.

It is known that after completing the shooting of RRR, Rajamouli will work with Trivikram Srinivas for his 30th film. He is also in the limelight for KGF fame Prashant Neel for a film that is expected to be made once Prashant Neil will play the role of young Rebel stars Prabhas and Shrun Haasan in his upcoming directorial venture, Aar Salar, and complete the shoot of Junior NTR Trivikram Kare Srinivas has a directing venture.

Reports are also coming that Tarak Koratala will work with Shiva once again. In the past they have worked together for the blockbuster film Janatha Garage, titled Naveen Yarnani, Y. Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan controlled under their banner Mythri Movie Makers, and he would also work under Kalyan Ram’s production. This clearly indicates that Junior NTR will be blocked by 2024. Reports are also coming that Junior NTR is also showing interest in politics.

