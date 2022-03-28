Juno’s Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, JK Simmons Reunit

Got it again and it looks great! fifteen years later junoOf the release, the three cast members periodically reunited at the 2022 Oscars.

elliot page, Jennifer Garner And JK Simmons Sunday, March 27, came together on stage to present the Best Original Screenplay award at the Academy Awards. Umbrella Academy The 35-year-old star played the titular character in the 2007 film, while Garner, 49, and Simmons, 67, starred as Vanessa Loring and Mac McGuff, respectively.

“Fifteen years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a completely original screenplay that felt new and exciting,” 13 going on 30 Starr said about Juno.

Page noted that the screenplay “bounded him from the very first page,” said aloud, “[The script] was particularly impressed with diablo kodi‘s…