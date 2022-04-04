Junya Ito once again gave a strong acting KRC Genk. statement on

Every week we look for man of the match in every match. In Genk – Yupen Onuachu scored three times, but Ito was the real hero.

KRC Genk took no pity on KAS Eupen and immediately went to war. It took advantage of all the Pandas’ defensive mistakes.

In the end, it won 5–0, including a hat-trick from Paul Onuachu. Yet it was Junya Ito who was the hero of the evening.

strong numbers

In both penalty kicks, he played a decisive role in instigating them, scoring a goal and an assist after the break.

Decisive in almost all goals. The collaboration with Onuachu also went as usual and then we can probably expect something from this Genk in Play-off 2.