Jupiter Pro League – No win on the green carpet for Beershot against Standard

(Belga) A 0-3 win by default for their duel against Standard on 15 December would be of no use to Beerschot. The complaint from the Jupiler Pro League’s bottom line was ruled unacceptable by the professional football disciplinary committee on Friday.

The meeting of the 19th day of the D1A, to be held on 15 December, could not take place because the strike by the police forces could not guarantee the security of the Schlesin Stadium. A new date was therefore set, but Bearshot opposed it based on federation rules. The professional football disciplinary committee decided that the match should be played. A decision that the people of Antwerp have decided to challenge before the Belgian Court of Arbitration for Sport (CBAS). The match was finally played on 2 March and the People of Lige won 1–0. ‘Les Rats’ did not give up and appealed against the decision to play the match again.