‘Jurassic World Dominion’ takes inspiration from Joker, says director

Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow compared a particular dinosaur in the film to the Joker.

third part of jurassic world The series is due to hit theaters this summer, with franchise legends Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum due to return, with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Read more: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – film Review

The film also sets out to introduce Giganotosaurus – or Giga – an actual dinosaur that did exist, with Trevorrow suggesting that the creature would feel like a DC villain.

“I wanted something that looked like the Joker,” he explained Empire, “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

news comes later