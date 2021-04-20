Jurgen Klopp ‘furious with Liverpool owners over European

LATEST

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly livid with Liverpool’s homeowners for agreeing to enroll to the European Tremendous League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been left angered by Fenway Sports activities Group’s choice to enroll to the controversial European Tremendous League.

The Reds are one in every of 12 golf equipment – half of these from the Premier League – who intend to type an alternative choice to the Champions League, doubtlessly as early as subsequent season.

Klopp has beforehand voiced his issues concerning the formation of a breakaway league, and the German reiterated on Monday that he’s nonetheless towards the thought.

The previous Borussia Dortmund supervisor additionally confirmed that he, nor his gamers, had any say within the proposals.

In response to The Athletic, Klopp is livid with FSG, the membership’s monetary backers, for willingly signing as much as the ESL.

Klopp is claimed to have been particularly aggravated that the announcement was made on the eve of Liverpool’s journey to Leeds United, which completed in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester Metropolis, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Actual Madrid are the opposite groups to have already signed up.

