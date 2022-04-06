Jurgen Klopp sets Liverpool record as Reds have a leg up on Champions League semi-final

Jurgen Klopp has made history by leading Liverpool to eight consecutive away wins, marking their biggest results on the road since being established in 1892.

Red beat Benfica 3-1 at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night to get a firm grip on their Champions League quarter-finals ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg. They have also won their last four Premier League matches, their Champions League last-16 first leg In Inter Milan, their FA Cup fourth round clash in Nottingham Forest and Carabao Cup semi-final second leg in the armory.

Liverpool’s win away from Anfield extends to more than three months Their 2-2 draw at Chelsea In the top flight in early January. Remarkably, he has scored 16 goals, losing only twice in this…