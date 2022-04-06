Jurgen Klopp sets Liverpool record as Reds have a leg up on Champions League semi-final

Liverpool took control of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica with a 3-1 win in Portugal on Tuesday night, setting a new club record in the process

Jurgen Klopp has made history by leading Liverpool to eight consecutive away wins, marking their biggest results on the road since being established in 1892.

The Reds tightened their grip on their Champions League quarter-finals ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg after beating Benfica 3-1 at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night. They have also won their last four Premier League away games, their Champions League last-16 first leg at Inter Milan, their FA Cup fourth-round clash at Nottingham Forest and their Carabao Cup semi-final…