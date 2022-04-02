Juror’s mistake had no effect on Ghislaine Maxwell’s decision, judge rules

Judge Nathan said Juror 50’s “lack of attention and care in correctly answering every question on the questionnaire is regrettable, but the court is convinced that the failure to disclose was not intentional.”

“We strongly object to the court’s rejection of Ms. Maxwell’s proposal for a new trial,” Ms. Maxwell’s attorney, Bobby C. Sternheim, said Friday night.

“During the most recent hearing the defense was denied the opportunity to question Juror 50,” Ms Sternheim said. “Among many other issues, this strong issue will be presented in the Court of Appeal and we are optimistic about Ms. Maxwell’s success on appeal.”

Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, declined to comment.

Jury counsel Todd A. Spodek said in a…