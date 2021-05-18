Jury Gives 550 Crores ($75 Million) To Two Men Falsely Accused In Rape & Murder Case Details







Two coloured men who were convicted in the charge of raping and murdering an 11-year-old received compensation from the Jury of North Carolina. As per the AP News report, the government offered them a total of 75 million which totals to around 550 crores in Indian rupees (INR). The amount was given to them for the damage done to them through the false accusations in the rape and killing of the minor girl case that took place in 1983. The duo spent almost decades in the prison for a case they were not even involved.

The falsely accused culprits are half brothers. They are identified as McCollum and Leon Brown and got released from prison in 2014. Taking the view at the difference in the years, they spent almost half of their life in prison that too in a false accusation. However, the government realized their mistake and found out that the brothers were not guilty but purely innocent. It was known after a DNA test was conducted.

According to the reports and the pieces of evidence gained through the tests, a convicted criminal was found to be guilty. The brutal incident with the 11-years-old happened in Red Springs in Robeson County. Well, the coloured men were only teenagers when the incident took place. Where McCollum was 19, Brown was only 15 years old. The young teenagers were taken into custody and later they were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Though, the investigation continued till the actual culprit was found out and they got their freedom back after spending their maximum part of life in jail. Nonetheless, their precious years can not be returned to them and to compensate for that, the jury had given them 550 crores. Talking about the case and the teenagers of that time a bit, the jury stated that McCollum and Brown had no idea what were they getting into.

Their Intelligence quotient (IQ) was extremely low then and they confessed the crime out of fear. The jury which decided to compensate the half-brothers consisted of 8 members. They collectively agreed to provide the men $1 million as compensation for their every surviving year in the prison.

Other damages were also considered such as Punitive damages and Compensatory damages. For the former damage, they were given $13 million while for the latter, $31 million will be given to them. McCollum and Brown have shared their views stating that though they got freedom, there are so many innocent people are still inside the bars living a life that they don’t deserve.