Jury in RaDonda Vaught trial to return with verdict at 1 p.m.

The case is now up to a jury as to whether Radonda Watt, a former Nashville nurse, should face jail time in the death of a patient following a medication error at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2017.

Vout, 38, was convicted in 2019 of two charges – reckless manslaughter and aggravated adult abuse – in the death of Charlene Murphy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center just after Christmas 2017.

Murphy, 75, was admitted to Vanderbilt with a brain bleed and was being treated in the ICU. He died after taking the wrong medicine, a paralyzed man that probably stopped his ability to breathe.

Vout was stripped of her license by the Tennessee Board of Nursing in July after the board initially decided not to investigate the death.

