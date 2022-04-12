Jury selection begins in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard libel trial

Jury selection began Monday in a long-awaited defamation lawsuit filed by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, over allegations of falsely portraying her as a domestic abuser. was accused.

Depp sued Heard in 2018 over an op-ed piece he wrote in The Washington Post in which Heard referred to himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article does not mention Depp’s name, but says it explicitly refers to allegations that were made on other forums that he suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp has denied the allegations.

The courtroom in downtown Fairfax was closed to the public on Monday, with limited closed-circuit access to an overflowing courtroom. People queued up before 7 a.m. for wristbands that gave access.

Judge Penny Azcarte, who oversaw the trial…