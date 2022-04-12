Jury to hear opening statement in Johnny Depp libel case

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements Tuesday in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp says that when he wrote an op-ed article in The Washington Post in 2018, Heard referred to him as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp’s name is never mentioned, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to previous allegations when they sought a restraining order against him. Depp denied the allegations of abuse.

A civil jury of seven members as well as four alternate members was selected to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Monday. Heard’s lawyers had sought a trial in California, where the actor lives. But a judge ruled that Depp…