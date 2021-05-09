ENTERTAINMENT

Just a few days and then there will be a blast because this new Samsung 5G smartphone will be launched in India

Support page for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has been made live in India. It seems that the phone will be launched in India soon,
The global launch of this 5G phone was with the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in March this year. It was launched with Snapdragon 750G processor, the support page for Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is now live in the country.

After going to the support page live, it is believed that this phone can be launched in India soon, in Europe it was launched at an initial price of EUR 429. This phone was launched in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet and Awesome White color options.

Right now Samsung has not given any information regarding the launch and price of this 5G smartphone in India, another report last month said that the phone has been spotted on the BIS listing with the same model number and it will be launched soon in India. can be done.

Samsung launched in March this phone runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.1 and has a 6.5-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM is present.


For photography, 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro camera are given in the rear, 32MP camera is present in the front for selfie. Its battery is 4,500mAh and 25W charging is supported here.

