ENTERTAINMENT

Just a few more days, how will the 5G network work? What is more special than fast speed

Avatar

Recently, the news came that the Indian government has allowed 5G trials, someone is waiting for a 5G network. 5G cellular technology has the latest technology. This is the next version of 4G network. Users will get more speed, less latency and more flexibility in 5G, let’s know about it in detail.

The 5G network will not cover the spectrum of 4G, it will use the 5GNR (New Radio) air interface for this, in addition it will use more bandwidth technologies such as mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands.


Talking about internet speed, 5G speed will be much higher than 4G, 4G peak speed is up to 1 GBPS, whereas, talking about 5G peak speed, it is up to 20 GBPS, to get this speed 5G is all Uses that kind of spectrum.


Apart from speed, 5G is going to be useful in many places, due to which connectivity is going to be very good. 5G technology will also open new avenues for driverless cars, healthcare, virtual realty, cloud gaming.

Related Items:

Most Popular

29
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top