Just a few more days, how will the 5G network work? What is more special than fast speed

Recently, the news came that the Indian government has allowed 5G trials, someone is waiting for a 5G network. 5G cellular technology has the latest technology. This is the next version of 4G network. Users will get more speed, less latency and more flexibility in 5G, let’s know about it in detail.

The 5G network will not cover the spectrum of 4G, it will use the 5GNR (New Radio) air interface for this, in addition it will use more bandwidth technologies such as mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands.



Talking about internet speed, 5G speed will be much higher than 4G, 4G peak speed is up to 1 GBPS, whereas, talking about 5G peak speed, it is up to 20 GBPS, to get this speed 5G is all Uses that kind of spectrum.



Apart from speed, 5G is going to be useful in many places, due to which connectivity is going to be very good. 5G technology will also open new avenues for driverless cars, healthcare, virtual realty, cloud gaming.