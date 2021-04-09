LATEST

Just Announced Roger Waters Rescheduled Tour is Coming to Albany

Just Announced Roger Waters Rescheduled Tour is Coming to Albany

I was so disappointed when Roger Waters postponed his tour stop in Albany that was originally scheduled for July 25 2020 at the Times Union Center. The “Roger Waters: This is not a drill tour” was postponed until at least 2021 and now it’s been announced that the tour won’t get to Albany until July 20th, 2022. Bummer.

The good news it that if you kept your original ticket for the 2020 date it will be honored at the 2022 date. If you don’t have tickets, or you got a refund for the original 2020 date you can buy tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $51.00 to more than $600.00 for VIP tickets.

The concert is in the round and instead of this being a “concept” tour or Roger Waters building the Wall or even playing an entire album as he has in the past, it’s more of a “greatest hits” show.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’  That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself,”  said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour in his September 2019 interview with Kory Grow, Rolling Stone.


“The show includes a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era alongside several new ones—words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man,” Rogers wrote in announcing the tour. “Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.

I guess it could be Roger Waters last tour, but I kinda doubt it. I can’t wait to see the show. I’ve seen Roger Waters several times and he always puts on a memorable show.

