‘Just be’ – Neville Southall tells Everton players how they can avoid relegation

Neville Southall gave advice to struggling Everton stars: “Just be a scorer and we’ll be fine.”

The Blues hero said it was important for the club to be positive and look forward to the remaining nine matches instead of past results. Confident Frank Lampard has enough potential to remain in the squad, telling players they need to display the ‘passion and desire’ shown by supporters.

Southall also said he believed Jordan Pickford, handed over the captain’s armband in Wednesday’s defeat at Burnley, was the subject of a “witch hunt”, and supported Dominic Calvert-Lewin to find form. Granted, before that the team needed to be more flexible because “we are a very good group of players at the moment who are very easy to beat”.

Read more: Frank Lampard faces…