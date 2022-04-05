Just Getting to the Point Is One of Tiger Woods’ Biggest Comebacks

Tiger Woods realizes that reaching the point of being able to play in another Masters is an achievement in itself. Danielle Parijkaran / USA TODAY

Augusta, Ga. — You’ll hear a lot this week about Tiger Woods playing the Masters after a 14-month layoff, and if it were true it would be like a fairytale. but it’s not like that. The layoff is for 19 months, not 14. When Woods amputated his leg in a horrific single-car accident in Southern California last February, he was recovering from his fifth microdiscectomy surgery, with no sign of when he might return.

As with most things Tiger Woods, this latest comeback is bigger than it seems. He gave a warning at his press conference here on Tuesday, saying he plans to play “as of now” but expects to play fully. He nine…