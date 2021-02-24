“Just give me time. I owe you money “- WWE star told Vince McMahon to trust and give his time

The WWE star asked Vince McMahon to trust him and give him time. The WWE chairman is notorious for changing his mind at once.

Vince McMahon is a mysterious figure. The more we know about him, the less we think we do. He is an eccentric person who knows how to make money and is always on the lookout for the next big plot or stars who can actually do it.

During his conversation with Renee Paquet Podcast, Shayna Basler revealed in a conversation that she was making the same promise with the WWE president. The two described how WWE stars create a frightening image of Vince McMahon in their minds, only to find out that he is nothing of the sort.

A half-team of the Women’s Tag Team champions, Basler recalled how Vince McMahon had asked him to redo his match with Natalya. Not happy with her own performance, she walked into Vince’s office and told him what she thought she was capable of bringing to the women’s board and asked for his trust in return.

“I go there. And I don’t even know what I wanted from it. I think it was to get off my chest. But I was like, ‘Man, listen, I know I have something that no one else has. I know that I can bring a certain validity to what no other woman has, I don’t know how to figure it out from week to week, but just give me a chance. ‘ “I was like, ‘You won’t have to worry about me being in shape if you want me to go out there and wrestle a hundred times in a single match. I’ll do it. I’ll figure it out, just give me time.’ Give. Like, I’m telling you that I know I don’t have it, just give me time. I’ll give you money. ‘And he was like,’ Can’t wait. ‘

Happy Tuesday to everyone, but most submission magicians @QoSBaszler , My guest this week on oral session! We offer magic, whiskey, roller derby, @Ronda rauji , @JoshLBarnett And his conversation with Vincent Kennedy McMahon. it’s better! https://t.co/jYFthS4GDX – Renee Paquet (@ReneePaquette) 23 February, 2021

Basler was added to the main roster after serving two stints as the Women’s Champion at NXT. He was immediately cast in an angle with Becky Lynch. Bezler won an Elimination Chamber match to set his match with Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Mania.

Basler came out less, but has since settled into the main roster and is comfortable with it. She is an integral part of the women’s division today, having already ruled two as a tag team champion with a future that looks promising.

