Just Hrithik Roshan And Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad Exchanging Love-Filled Notes

Highlight Hrithik Roshan shares note for Saba Azad

There are reports of both of them dating each other.

Saba Azad calls Hrithik Roshan 'cute'

Love is in the air for Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Recently, fans noticed a social media exchange between the two, which fueled the relationship rumours. Today, Saba Azad shared glimpses from the soundcheck ahead of her show in Pune and Hrithik reposted it and across it, he wrote, "Kill it, you are such an amazing woman. I wish I was for it!" Saba Azad shared Hrithik's...