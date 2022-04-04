Just Trying to Keep Growing With the Game, Says Lucknow Super Giants’ Pacer Andrew Tye

Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Andrew Tye feels that as a bowler in T20 cricket, one can’t afford to have any sort of ego.

Tye, who won the 2018 IPL purple cap while representing Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), went unsold in the mega auction but was later drafted by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022 as a replacement for injured England pacer Mark Wood.

“There is no room to have an ego as a bowler in T20 cricket. You can perfectly execute the delivery you were after and somehow it finds a way to go to the boundary. You just gotta take those tough overs on and believe you can do it,” said Tye in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

“Some days it comes off and some days it doesn’t and it’s all part and parcel…