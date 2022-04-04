Just when Cillian Murphy seemed free from this absurd show...

This article contains spoilers

The good news is that, in its last episode, Peaky Blinders (BBC One) forged its way out of the dark pit of Nick Cave montages and absurd plot-lines that it slipped into its final season.

The bad news is that, at the moment, it looked like Cillian Murphy might finally be free from the ghost of Tommy Shelby, slated to return in a big-screen spin-off. When he thought he was out, they put that silly hat on him again.

Peaky Blinders debuted almost a decade ago (warning: spoilers…