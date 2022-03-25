LATEST

Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from D.C. hospital

Posted on
Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from D.C. hospital

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from hospital on Friday, a week after being admitted with flu-like symptoms.

The court said Thomas was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington early Friday. He was admitted on the evening of March 18.

Tests showed Thomas, 73, had an infection, and received intravenous antibiotics. The Supreme Court held that Thomas did not have COVID-19; She has received vaccinations and a booster shot.

The health and well-being of Supreme Court justices is closely monitored, particularly for judges whose judicial philosophies differ from those of the party that controls the White House. Thomas is one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court.

He was in hospital the same week that the Senate Judiciary…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top