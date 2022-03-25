Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from D.C. hospital

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from hospital on Friday, a week after being admitted with flu-like symptoms.

The court said Thomas was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington early Friday. He was admitted on the evening of March 18.

Tests showed Thomas, 73, had an infection, and received intravenous antibiotics. The Supreme Court held that Thomas did not have COVID-19; She has received vaccinations and a booster shot.

The health and well-being of Supreme Court justices is closely monitored, particularly for judges whose judicial philosophies differ from those of the party that controls the White House. Thomas is one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court.

He was in hospital the same week that the Senate Judiciary…