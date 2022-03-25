Justice Clarence Thomas Discharged From Hospital, Court Says

The Supreme Court said that Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized for the past one week, was discharged on Friday morning.

The court said Thomas, the longest-serving US Supreme Court judge, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington last Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Statement on Sunday. No additional details were provided in a statement Friday.

He was tested and told that he had the infection at the time. He was treated with intravenous antibiotics.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said on Sunday that Justice Thomas’ illness was not related to COVID-19 or the coronavirus. All nine judges of the Supreme Court have been vaccinated and promoted against COVID-19. At least two judges, Amy Connie Barrett and Brett M…