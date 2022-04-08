Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson – WSJ

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will soon move his office a few blocks from D.C. when the Senate confirmed him Thursday in a 53-47 vote. Congratulations to the new judge, though we hope she finds herself more impressed by her new colleagues than vice versa.

Three Republicans voted to confirm, censors Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Liberals are holding that it should have been more. Oh? Only one Democrat, Joe Manchin, voted for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Zero backed Justice Amy Connie Barrett. Where were the arguments for goodwill when Democrats called Judge Barrett a missile aimed at Obamacare?