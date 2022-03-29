‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii (lose) – “Justice League” actor Ezra Miller was arrested Monday after being unruly at a bar in Hawaii, according to police.

The Hawaii County Police Department said Miller, 29, best known for playing The Flash in the film franchise, became agitated at a bar in Hilo while others were singing karaoke. News release,

Police said Miller “started vulgar shouting” and grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman. Miller is also accused of assaulting a 32-year-old man playing darts.

The bar owner asked Miller…