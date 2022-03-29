‘Justice League’ star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct, harassment

Ezra Miller, the actor who played “The Flash” in the “Justice League” series, was arrested in Hawaii over the weekend and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after being unruly at a local bar, police said.

The Hawaii County Police Department said in a statement that Miller, 29, was arrested shortly after midnight Monday after patrol officers responded to reports of a disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street in Hilo late Sunday. News release,

According to police, he got agitated and “started shouting obscenities” while patrons sang karaoke at the bar.

The department said in a release that the actor once grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing. According to police, Miller also attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts.

The bar owner tried to pacify him…