Justin Baron: Good First Impressions

You never have two chances to make a good first impression. In his debut with the Canadians, Justin Baron passed the test with flying colors.

The defender, acquired in the trade sending Arturi Lehkonen to Colorado, did well in his first game in Canadian uniform. On the ice, for 17:55, the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft put his end in his field and contributed to the offense with three shots.

“He managed his game very well, just as he managed the puck and his teammate very well. [Joel Edmundson], He defended himself very well. It is a very good first impression,” head coach Martin St. Louis said later.

