Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin rock the Grammys 2022 red carpet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hit the red carpet together for the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, April 3.

The 28-year-old “Peaches” singer wore an oversized brown Balenciaga blazer and pants with a white tank top, tiny sunglasses, a pink beanie and platform shoes.

Baldwin, 25, kept her ensemble minimal, opting for a white strapless Saint Laurent gown and styled her hair into a loose ponytail, sporting a layered diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

The couple held hands and kissed on the Las Vegas red carpet, their first joint appearance at a major event since the September 2021 Met Gala.

The model attended last week’s Vanity Fair Oscar party — wearing a brown Saint Laurent gown with a dangerously low back that skimmed her bum — two weeks after being