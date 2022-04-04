Justin Bieber Oversized Suit Grammy Look Twitter Reaction

Justin Bieber made an interesting style statement at the Grammy Awards and Twitter users have a lot of sentiments about it.

The singer showed up on the red carpet on Sunday night in a big brown suit as well as huge black boots that looked like “The Lego Movie.”

Justin Bieber stuns on the red carpet. Fraser Harrison / Getty Images

Naturally, the social media community immediately had a field day with the unique look.

28 year old couple balenciaga outfit with a pink beanie and sunglasses, and many Twitter users thought the outfit looked like something of an afterthought.

“Justin Bieber isn’t showing up in an awesome suit and a hot pink beanie, it’s like he decided to help out at the last minute,” a user wrote,

The singer with his wife Hailey…


