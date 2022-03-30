Justin Bieber roasts his Montreal fans on Hubso

justin bieber, long Toronto Maple Leafs Fan, world-renowned pop star and close friend of Austin Matthews, performed for thousands of fans at Montreal’s Bell Center on Tuesday night. But it wasn’t all cheers.

Actually, once upon a time there were cheers. And boos.

“I had a great night with you guys tonight,” Bieber told the shouting crowd at the end of his set. “But how about them leaves though, huh?”

Then the mood turned sour. And the Biebs extinguished the flame with a full canister of Leafs-fandom gasoline at the literal home of division rivals the Montreal Canadiens.

“Auston Matthews is really doing some work here in Montreal,” Bieber continued as booze rained down on him. “So, uh, how’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?”

Despite the shocking…