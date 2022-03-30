Justin Bieber was stopped by a store in Old Montreal

Justin Bieber was stopped by SSENSE Montreal before his concert at Bell Center on March 29. The store in Old Montreal was apparently turned into a pop-up for the Drew House, Bieber’s fashion brand.

In a video posted to the SSENSE Montreal Instagram Story, Bieber is seen wearing a hoodie and pajama bottoms as he poses in a black SUV on Rue Saint-Sulpice and enters the store.

In a later video, he hugged Ryan Good, co-founder and creative director of Drew House and the word “Justice” on a message board before exiting the store amid the screams and cheers of fans gathered in the street. Marked. ,

Justin Bieber writes the word “Justice” on a message board from SSENSE Montreal. @sensemontreal | instagram

