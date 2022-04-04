Justin Bieber’s funny outfit at the Grammys gives internet users backlash

The 64th Grammy Awards took place this Sunday.

Unlike the other ritual that took place seven days ago, no one slapped anyone, which is quite true.

• Read also: Here’s a look at the stars’ hottest looks on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammys

A few scandals animated the evening, but luckily, Justin Bieber’s strange style of dress was able to spark the conversation of Internet users who sought to spread virtual ink on their social networks.

FYI, the Canadian singer appeared on the red carpet dressed like this: