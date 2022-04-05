Justin Bieber’s Huge Grammy Suit Really Took Big Fit

When you really think about it, it’s all talk about Big Fits over the years. Was somewhere to land. Eventually, the big fit (a great outfit) and the really big fit (a anatomically large outfit) will combine.

That’s exactly what happened at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, to which pop star Justin Bieber arrived wearing an absolutely huge gray Balenciaga suit. Accessories included: a pair of Balenciaga’s monstrous hardrocks over designer Demna’s unnatural look at Every Man’s molded EVA foam clog sandals; a neon pink beanie; Morpheus-style sunglasses; And the ribbed white A-shirt that he took off during the show. On the red carpet, to shake hands with his model wife Hailey Bieber—who posed for another dimension, in a simple Saint Laurent column…