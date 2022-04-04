Justin Bieber’s look that left more than one mouth open at the Grammys

Justin Bieber, in his own special way, was one of the most photographed with his partner Hailey Bieber on the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Justin arrived with a fuchsia knit hat, but it was in stark contrast to his size XL outfit. An oversized gray tailored suit by Balenciaga that she teamed with a white T-shirt. Neither her hands nor her extravagant shoes were visible because of the width of her dress, which in fact looked like it was borrowed.

Her look was in contrast to her partner, Hailey, who graced the event before the concert in a simple white outfit.

Justin Bieber with his partner Hailey at the Grammy Awards Photo: AFP / Fraser Harrison

On the other hand, Versace fashion was also in vogue among other famous musical entertainments…