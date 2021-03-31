Justin Fields Clocks Blazing 40-Yard Dash at Pro Day

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and nobody is shooting up draft boards like former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
The 6-foot-3 dual-threat Buckeyes passer transferred from Georgia and made back-to-back College Football Playoffs in Columbus, where he threw for 5,373 passing yards, tallied 63 passing touchdowns and added just nine interceptions. Still, he found himself behind the likes of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, according to some experts.
While Fields turned heads for his big-time throws at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 30, it was his blazing speed that grabbed the attention of NFL scouts and set social media ablaze.
Justin Fields Runs 4.44 Second 40-Yard Dash Time
Justin Fields officially ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, which is a historically fast time. According to The MMBQ‘s Albert Breer, a second scout in attendance clocked him at 4.43 seconds.
Only two first-round quarterbacks in NFL Combine history have ever been clocked faster. Michael Vick ran the fastest time for a quarterback at 4.33 seconds in 2001 and Robert Griffin III ran it in 4.41 seconds in 2012, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
The NFL Combine was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teams are treating pro days as such.
Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray didn’t run the 40-yard dash. Both were expected to run faster than a 4.44.
Fields ran a faster time than all of these current NFL quarterbacks: Marcus Mariota (4.52), Russell Wilson (4.53), Cam Newton (4.59) and Deshaun Watson (4.66).
This year’s quarterback class looks like a good one. It includes five potential first-round picks in Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones.
Only time will tell if Justin Field’s blazing speed will translate from college football to NFL teams. One mock draft predicts the OSU product will play for head coach Kyle Shanahan after the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 overall pick.
Whoever takes Fields could wind up with the next MVP or Super Bowl-winning quarterback considering he can run faster than some running backs. Whatever Fields was doing to work on his speed in the offseason likely just paid off big time.
2021 NFL Draft Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Houston Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers)
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers