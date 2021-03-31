Justin Fields Clocks Blazing 40-Yard Dash at Pro Day

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and nobody is shooting up draft boards like former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The 6-foot-3 dual-threat Buckeyes passer transferred from Georgia and made back-to-back College Football Playoffs in Columbus, where he threw for 5,373 passing yards, tallied 63 passing touchdowns and added just nine interceptions. Still, he found himself behind the likes of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, according to some experts.

While Fields turned heads for his big-time throws at Ohio State’s Pro Day on March 30, it was his blazing speed that grabbed the attention of NFL scouts and set social media ablaze.

Justin Fields Runs 4.44 Second 40-Yard Dash Time

Justin Fields was MOVING He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Justin Fields officially ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, which is a historically fast time. According to The MMBQ‘s Albert Breer, a second scout in attendance clocked him at 4.43 seconds.

Only two first-round quarterbacks in NFL Combine history have ever been clocked faster. Michael Vick ran the fastest time for a quarterback at 4.33 seconds in 2001 and Robert Griffin III ran it in 4.41 seconds in 2012, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

The NFL Combine was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but teams are treating pro days as such.

Only 1st-Round QB to run a faster 40 time at the Combine since 2006 than Justin Fields’ unofficial 4.44 today was Robert Griffin III, who ran a 4.41 at the 2012 Combine. https://t.co/dDLMkPgtwA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2021

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray didn’t run the 40-yard dash. Both were expected to run faster than a 4.44.

Fields ran a faster time than all of these current NFL quarterbacks: Marcus Mariota (4.52), Russell Wilson (4.53), Cam Newton (4.59) and Deshaun Watson (4.66).

This year’s quarterback class looks like a good one. It includes five potential first-round picks in Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Only time will tell if Justin Field’s blazing speed will translate from college football to NFL teams. One mock draft predicts the OSU product will play for head coach Kyle Shanahan after the San Francisco 49ers traded up for the No. 3 overall pick.

Justin Fields is dropping dimes at his pro day. This one is gorgeous.pic.twitter.com/z2IfVGwdcx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Whoever takes Fields could wind up with the next MVP or Super Bowl-winning quarterback considering he can run faster than some running backs. Whatever Fields was doing to work on his speed in the offseason likely just paid off big time.

