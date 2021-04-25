Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a powerful contingent of linebackers heading to the NFL. Whereas Baron Browning, Pete Werner, and Tuf Borland have all acquired consideration, is Justin Hilliard an under-the-radar prospect on this 2021 NFL Draft class?

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information! The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, crew suits, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without spending a dime!

Justin Hilliard NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Linebacker

Faculty: Ohio State

Present 12 months: Graduate Senior

Peak: 6’0 1/2″

Weight: 227 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Justin Hilliard Scouting Report

Positives: Gifted three-down linebacker coming off a profession marketing campaign. Fast to learn and diagnose, takes correct angles to the motion, and breaks down nicely, utilizing his arms to guard himself. Retains the motion in entrance of him, doesn’t get caught out of place and flows nicely to the play. Will get depth on move drops and shortly picks up protection assignments.

Negatives: Shows common velocity in pursuit and struggles catching ball handlers from the again facet. Possesses common dimension. Has only one yr of beginning expertise.

Evaluation: Hilliard turned in a terrific season and went from non-entity within the scouting group to draftable prospect. He affords potential at a number of linebacker positions and shall be a reasonable utility defender on the subsequent stage.

Justin Hilliard Participant Profile

Though he’s flying inconspicuously on this 2021 NFL Draft class, Hilliard was scorching property as a defensive dominator at St. Xavier Excessive Faculty. The Cincinnati resident put collectively an unbelievable junior season, amassing 76 tackles, 4 sacks, and seven move breakups. His performances led to a wild recruiting course of.

A five-star recruit who was ranked as the perfect participant in Ohio, the third total linebacker within the class acquired nearly 40 affords. Though the household lived in Cincinnati, Ohio State wasn’t a clear-cut vacation spot for the star linebacker. His brother performed at Iowa, so the Hawkeyes have been a consideration, as have been Notre Dame. Nonetheless, he dedicated to Ohio State previous to his senior season. It was a serious coup for the Buckeyes’ recruiting class.

Along with his future secured, Hilliard set about starring in his senior season for St. Xavier. He didn’t disappoint, thrilling Ohio State followers with a season that earned first-team All-State honors. Moreover, he was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award and was named the Division I Defensive Participant of the 12 months. He was additionally invited to the US Military All-America Sport however didn’t play attributable to a knee harm.

Hilliard’s faculty soccer profession at Ohio State

Sadly for the Ohio State linebacker, accidents would come to outline his profession. Hilliard was pressured to overlook his freshman season in 2015 after tearing his biceps. He made his debut in 2016 towards Bowling Inexperienced however performed simply three video games earlier than one other bicep harm ended his season.

He lastly noticed the sector with some consistency in 2017. Hilliard performed in 14 video games — making 14 tackles — however his function was targeted on particular groups. Tying the crew lead for special-teams tackles, the Ohio State linebacker continued to have a big special-teams function in 2018. He additionally added 20 tackles and a couple of move breakups as a rotational linebacker.

Damage would as soon as once more disrupt Hilliard’s profession in 2019. An Achilles harm suffered throughout spring apply interrupted his preparations for the season. Regardless of this, he made three begins at linebacker, two of which got here towards Wisconsin. Though he performed in fewer video games than the earlier season, he registered 3 tackles for loss. In the meantime, he secured his first faculty interception towards Penn State.

Lastly totally wholesome, Hilliard had considerably of a breakout season in his ultimate yr as an Ohio State linebacker. He secured career-highs in tackles (33) and tackles for loss (5). He added a second profession interception and had his first profession pressured fumble within the season opener towards Rutgers. Developing massive in crucial video games, the interception towards Northwestern helped Ohio State win the Huge Ten Championship Sport. Two of his tackles for loss got here within the Nationwide Championship defeat to Alabama, with one coming within the win over Clemson that obtained them there.

Justin Hilliard’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Hilliard’s performances towards the top of the season have put the Ohio State linebacker on the 2021 NFL Draft radar. Moreover, he impressed on the 2021 Senior Bowl. The issues over his harm historical past will guarantee he doesn’t climb too excessive up draft boards. Nonetheless, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him chosen on Day 3.

He brings in depth special-teams expertise and the flexibility to play each inside and out of doors linebacker. Some crew suits that might add a linebacker within the 2021 NFL Draft embrace the Cleveland Browns, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions.

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your individual mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, make sure you comply with us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a employees author for Professional Soccer Community. You may comply with him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.