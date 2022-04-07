Justina Bustos’s transparent dress at an event in Spain that revolutionized the network

Justina Bustos’s daring look in “El Hormiguero” (Video: Antennas 3)

for some time, and after the great success of Stars, Justina Bustos She is projecting her career as an actress internationally. For this he settled in Spain, where he also made good friends with him. rouge esposito – with whom he lived for some time – and now he is the hero of game of keys, is a Spanish romantic comedy that opens on April 13. In this context, he was invited AnthillOne of the most-watched television programs in the country that he went on with the other two actresses of that legend. Eva Ugarte And maria castro,

As he entered the studio with his teammates in a luxurious black car, what caught his attention the most was his Daring Purple Dress:…